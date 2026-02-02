Major Milestone: Sea Trials Kick Off For Supercarrier USS John F Kennedy

The U.S. naval shipbuilding industry has come under fire in recent times for its inability to attract skilled workers. However, the fact that the USS John F. Kennedy — the second of the Gerald R. Ford class of aircraft carriers — has set sail for sea trials will be welcome news both for the US Navy and the ship's builder, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). The ship left the Newport News Shipbuilding Facility on January 28, 2026, to begin its trials.

These sea trials are a set of tests that are undertaken after a ship's construction has been completed, but before the ship has been passed to the final customer. Obviously, in this case, that customer is the US Navy. According to Todd Corillo, a spokesman for HII, "These trials will test important ship systems and components at sea for the first time." These tests represent a major milestone for the much-delayed ship, which was originally expected to be handed over to the Navy first in 2022, then in 2024. After missing this second deadline, the date was moved once more to 2025. It's now expected to be officially commissioned in March 2027.

The $13.2 billion carrier is 1,092 feet long, displaces 100,000 tons, and when it is commissioned will join the USS Gerald R. Ford as the most advanced aircraft carriers in the world. These trials are the first chance to see the USS John F. Kennedy in its natural habitat and for the shipbuilders and navy personnel to iron out the teething problems that inevitably arise in such complex programs.