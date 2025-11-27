The US Navy Can't Find Workers To Build Warships, And It's Pretty Clear Why

The United States operates one of the world's most powerful navies, yet the industry responsible for building America's warships is struggling to attract workers. It's a significant enough concern that US Navy Secretary John Phelan has raised it publicly — and one that carries real implications for maintaining America's fleet strength as China continues to expand its naval power.

Currently, China is the only navy with more ships than the US Navy — at least in terms of modern warships of over 1,000 tons. However, for the full picture, we need to consider the capabilities of the fleets. Generally, the more advanced capabilities of American destroyers, cruisers, and aircraft carriers (including the USS Gerald R. Ford — the Navy's most lethal warship) all help to negate the numerical deficit. That being said, China continues to add to its fleet, and history is not always on the side of even technologically advanced but smaller navies. A point corroborated in a recent study published by the US Naval Institute website, which concluded that 25 out of 28 naval wars were won by the fleets with the greatest numbers of ships.

Against this backdrop, the recent statement by the US Navy Secretary that it's hard to attract shipyard workers is even more worrying. The main problem identified by Phelan is that of pay. Speaking at a defense summit in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he said, "I think this is an issue of wages to be honest." He went on to say that shipbuilders struggle to attract workers when they can make the same money working for Amazon or Buc-ee's.