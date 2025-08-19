How Big Is China's Navy? Here's How Many Warships It Has

China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is now considered to be the largest naval fleet on the planet. In 2024, some eerie figures surrounding China's naval fleet were released in a report by the U.S. Department of Defense, estimating that China has more than 370 warships and submarines in service today. And they're not planning on slowing down either. Projections reveal some scary numbers, with estimates they'll hit 395 by the end of this year and 435 come 2030. Another credible source, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says the figure is much lower at around 234 vessels, but this could be due to the omission of certain types of vessels. These figures are also estimates, as Beijing guards such information very closely.

What is not disputed, however, is the immense growth of the fleet. It was only two decades ago that PLAN's capabilities were confined to China's shorelines, consisting of modest frigates and patrol crafts. Now, they've upgraded their roster considerably, with modern destroyers, massive aircraft carriers, and advanced nuclear submarines like the Type 094. This progression is a statement from China, showcasing its intent to shape the seas far beyond its own shores.

This intent is backed up by the distant waters China now frequents, with warships turning up in the Indian Ocean and a constant anti-piracy presence off the Horn of Africa. The expansion can all be credited to China's colossal shipbuilding industry, capable of churning out modern warships at a speed unmatched by any other nation in the world.