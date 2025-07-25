Everything We Know About China's 'Unsinkable' Fujian Aircraft Carrier

At an estimated 1,036 feet long and 80,000 tons, the Fujian is roughly 15,000 tons larger than its two predecessors. In fact, the steam turbine–powered colossus is the largest non-nuclear ship in the world, standing only behind America's two nuclear-powered carriers in total tonnage. With this size, the Fujian can likely carry up to 60 aircraft and is expected to launch fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, ranging from China's infamous J-15 and J-35 fighters to the KJ-600 airborne early warning aircraft. This would be a major improvement over the PLAN's Liaoning and Shandong carriers, which can only handle ramp-assisted short take-off aircraft.

This variety is enabled by China's first electromagnetic aircraft launch system. Outside of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Fujian is the only ship known to operate such a system. In addition to supporting a greater variety of aircraft, the electromagnetic system is purported to launch aircraft at a faster rate than its predecessors, meaning it could be China's first carrier with "deck load strike" capability. Colloquially known as swarm attacks, "deck load strike" refers to when an aircraft carrier can launch a large number of aircraft in a single strike.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the Fujian can execute Alpha strikes, a type of deck strike made up of different aircraft types, like fighter jets and helicopters. This in turn would upgrade China's first-mover capabilities, referring to an aircraft carrier's ability to launch a decisive strike in the initial wave of combat, and would greatly expand the PLA Air Force's force projection toolkit. While little is known about the carriers' arsenal, satellite images show the Fujian rocking at least four close-in weapons and four missile point defense systems — similar to the U.S. Navy's SeaRAM defense system which is deployed on U.S. carriers.