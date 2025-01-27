Which Country Has The Most War Ships In Their Navy?

If there's one thing most people around the world know, it's that the United States has an impressive Navy. The U.S. boasts the most military submarines and is well-known for being the country with the most active aircraft carriers. Because of this, the question of which nation has the most warships might lead many to answer that it's the U.S. While the U.S. Navy has many impressive warships with widespread capabilities that make it the strongest on the planet, it doesn't have the most warships period.

Advertisement

The People's Republic of China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has more warships than any other country in the world. Still, when you're talking about pure combat power, the PLAN and U.S. Navy are incomparable, in favor of the State. If you're looking at sheer volume, China is king. The PLAN has been building up its forces for decades, hoping to establish a dominant naval presence in and around the South China Sea, and it's succeeding.

The PLAN is working hard to meet and exceed the U.S.' naval capabilities. One thing the PLAN has in its favor is time, as it takes considerably less to construct Chinese vessels when compared to the Americans. For example, it takes around seven or more years to build a U.S. aircraft carrier, and the forthcoming USS Enterprise has been delayed for several more years than planned. In the meantime, China spits them out in four to six years.

Advertisement