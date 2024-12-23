Which Country Has The Most Submarines In Their Military?

Determining the country with the most submarines in its military arsenal is a bit tricky. Nations often keep their military statistics classified, so exact numbers aren't always available. However, large vessels are impossible to conceal forever, so the estimates of independent sources can prove fairly accurate — even when the country itself isn't forthcoming.

Advertisement

It's also important to recognize that the total number of submarines possessed by a country isn't a great indication of that country's submarine strength. Not all submarines are built the same. If a country wanted to collect World War I relics, they could theoretically possess the most submarines. For example, Russia reportedly has 64 submarines in total, but only around two-thirds are nuclear powered. Meanwhile, the USA has 71 submarines, all of which are nuclear-powered.

This isn't to say that diesel-powered submarines are useless. While the most advanced modern subs are largely nuclear-powered, diesel-powered submarines still have their advantages. Furthermore, older vessels are often outfitted with new technologies to modernize them, giving them superior power compared to their original, antiquated designs.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Kaijō Jieitai via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 4.0]