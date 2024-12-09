3 Of The Deadliest Attack Submarines In The US Navy

There are three operational classes of attack submarines in its the U.S. Navy's large submarine fleet: the Los Angeles, the Seawolf, and the Virginia classes, with the Virginia being the newest. As deadly as these submarines are, bristling with torpedoes, mines and guided missiles, and powered by nuclear power plants, they actually haven't encountered combat in the same way older submarines did. In fact, only one nuclear-powered submarine has ever sunk another vessel, and it wasn't an American sub. It was the United Kingdom's HMS Conqueror, which sank an Argentinean cruiser during the Falkland Wars.

But it was a different story before the 1980s. Talking about World War II for the National Park Service, Naval historian Gary E. Weir said: "In all, U.S. submarines destroyed 1,314 enemy warships in the Pacific, representing 55% of all Axis power warships lost and a total of 5.3 million tons of shipping."

If we were to analyze modern submarines, we would have to look at their potential, because the Navy primarily uses them for intelligence gathering and deterrence, since there hasn't been a submarine vs. submarine battle since World War II. At least not one that the Pentagon or any other nation has made public.