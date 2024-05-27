USS Tang: How This Early Submarine Earned Its Fearsome Reputation - And Met Its Fate

Submarines are cool, there's no better way to put it. They're boats that travel underwater, and since military ones don't so much as have a single porthole, they use echo location to navigate. One of the more impressive United States submarines is the USS Tang from World War II.

In its first outing, the USS Tang sank five enemy ships with just 16 torpedoes. Submarines of the time might not have been as stealthy as modern submarines, but they were just as lethal. The very thought that the enemy could be lurking under the water had to be terrifying. It didn't see any combat during its second tour, but the crew of the submarine did manage to rescue 22 pilots shot out of the air.

This legendary submarine of World War II went on to earn multiple accolades, and became known as the most successful American submarine of WW2 before its tenure ended. Unfortunately, it didn't end its tour of duty in the most pleasant of ways, but still made a name for itself regardless of its conclusion.