What Tech Keeps Military Submarines In Service & What Do The Crews Do All Day?

Nuclear submarines make up the entirety of the United States Navy's surprisingly large submarine fleet. The U.S. operates several classes of submarines, each of which provides different capabilities depending on mission requirements. While most people think of a nuclear submarine's armament when thinking of the impressive boats, there's far more going on under the surface than most people realize, and much of the technology at work is all about sustaining the crew.

After all, a nuclear submarine can remain submerged for a long time, and the limit is only the amount of food available to the crew. The boat's fuel and water aren't a concern, and the reason for that has to do with all of the gear packed inside a submarine. Imagine being cramped inside a metal tube settled beneath the waves for a month or longer, and then throwing in as many as 130+ people, and living aboard a nuclear submarine can be challenging.

The crew manages it due to their intense training and availability of potable water, fresh oxygen, and power. There are certainly limitations that keep nuclear submarines from remaining at sea for too long, but with a resupply of food and other necessary sundries; they don't have to come in for refueling for decades. Fortunately, they don't operate that way, but they technically could. These are some of the core systems that keep the crew alive, how they work, and what the folks aboard do to make it through the day.

