This Is The Most Lethal US Warship Currently In Service

Throughout its long history, the United States Navy has fielded a lot of ships of various kinds. Since the beginning of the service, those vessels have been utilized in combat, first with cannons and now with highly advanced missiles and more. Looking at multiple periods, it's easy to find one and declare it the most lethal; for World War II, the USS Enterprise (CV-6) would be the deadliest. Its distinguished service amassed a large number of combat records, helping the Allies win WWII.

Today, there's far less ship-on-ship combat, making it challenging to choose which U.S. warship currently in service is the most lethal. According to the U.S. Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is the most lethal, as it can project a massive amount of firepower into any given situation. It's a relatively new vessel, having been commissioned on July 22, 2017. It's certainly the most advanced aircraft carrier in the world and the largest warship ever constructed.

There are many aspects of the Ford that make it the most lethal warship in service, including its air wing of highly advanced multirole aircraft, exceptional radar and air-defense systems, and its range, which isn't measured in distance, but time. The Ford can remain at sea for 25 years before it undertakes its mid-life refuel and complex overhaul. Given the fact that it's essentially a floating air force capable of striking targets pretty much anywhere in the world, it's earned its reputation for lethality.