This Is The Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier In The World

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is the lead ship of the Navy's newest aircraft carrier class and the most technologically advanced carrier in the world. Delivered in 2017, it replaced the USS Enterprise (CVN-65) after more than five decades of service. The Ford brings more than 23 new or upgraded systems compared to the Nimitz-class, including two A1B nuclear reactors producing 150% more electrical power, enough to operate current systems and future weapons like directed-energy arms. Designed for efficiency, it operates with nearly 700 fewer crew members than Nimitz-class carriers, saving over $4 billion in ownership costs over its 50-year lifespan.

Its reimagined flight deck, with a smaller, relocated island and three deck-edge elevators instead of four, supports up to 160 sorties per day, surging to 220 in combat. The Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) replaces steam catapults, allowing smoother launches for a wider variety of aircraft, including unmanned systems. The Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) reduces wear on planes and pilots during recovery. Dual-band radar integrates X-band and S-band systems for superior tracking and targeting.

Weapons elevators move ordnance from magazines to the flight deck faster, increasing turnaround times for strike missions. With capacity for up to 90 aircraft, including the F-35C, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, E-2D Hawkeye, EA-18G Growler, and MH-60 helicopters, the Ford is built to dominate the air and sea. More than a warship, it's a strategic platform for global presence and power projection, ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains carrier supremacy well into the future.