6 Innovative Aircraft Carriers That Led To The USS Gerald R. Ford

The USS Gerald R. Ford, named after the 38th President of the United States, is the next generation of American nuclear aircraft carriers. It gives a whole new meaning behind the name "supercarrier." While the nickname typically refers to larger-than-average aircraft carriers, which this carrier is, the Gerald R. Ford also deserves it in the sense that it contains a slew of new innovations not seen in its predecessors. When it comes to size, the new ship (launched in 2017) is 1,092 feet long (332.9 meters), with a flight deck that is 256 feet (78 meters) wide. Furthermore, it can hold more than 75 aircraft and house a crew of over 4,500.

There are two Ford-class carriers already serving in the US Navy: The first of its class and namesake, Gerald R. Ford, and the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79). The USS Enterprise (CVN-80) is expected to launch in 2028, and 2032 should see the launch of the USS Doris Miller (CVN-81). One of its technological achievements is requiring a smaller crew (roughly 1,000 fewer) than the Nimitz-class carrier, accomplished by an increase in automated systems. These accomplishments wouldn't exist without the technology and ideas that came before it. A long line of technological advancements, breakthroughs, and new designs helped the carrier become the ship that it is today. The USS Gerald R. Ford has the following aircraft carriers to thank for the powerhouse that it is.