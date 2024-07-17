How Long Are Aircraft Carrier Runways And Why Are They Angled?

Ever look at a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and notice that the runway is at an angle? Seems kind of odd. If the carrier used the entirety of the flight deck for one runway, it would be long enough that landing and taking off wouldn't be as challenging as it currently is. As it stands, aviators have a considerably small target to hit when they're landing, which is exceptionally more difficult when the sun is down. The runway itself, after all, is only 300-feet long even on the world's largest aircraft carrier. That is nowhere near the size of an airport runway, but the aircraft aboard a carrier also aren't nearly the same size as a passenger airliner.

Carriers weren't always situated at an angle. Early flight decks were straightaways for planes to takeoff and land. As time went on and aviation evolved, so did carriers and their runways. Eventually, engineers found that the angled runway is simply geometrically superior. The biggest benefit such a runway offers is additional room for aircraft not in use. Older carriers would direct planes that already landed to park at the bow of the ship, shortening the runway with each new row of aircraft. Rear Adm. Dennis Cambell of the British Royal Navy introduced the design for an angled runway, and America adopted the design for its carriers in the 1950s.