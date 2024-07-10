Jet Aircraft Carriers Would Be Impossible Without These Genius Inventions

Despite jets being able to accelerate faster than propellor-driven planes, the aircraft taking flight in the years following World War II were struggling to generate enough upward thrust and airflow over the wings to comfortably take flight from the runways of most of the era's aircraft carriers. The issue was further compounded by the weight of jet-powered craft, which required the creation of far more thrust for flight than prop planes. As the U.S. Navy doubled down on the use of both jet planes and the carriers they'd need to launch them from sea, it couldn't solve the problem of getting the craft into the air safely.

Catapult devices had, of course, been in use on carriers prior to the jet age. But the hydraulic devices and their accompanying wires were not strong enough to aid in getting jets up to proper take off speeds, and the gun-styled catapults the Navy had developed were proving ineffective. Thankfully, the Royal British Air Force was working on the catapult problem on the other side of the pond and was already having success with their steam-powered build.

It was British engineer C.C. Deville who designed the catapult, developing a way for the device to generate power from the steam created by a carrier's boiler. The U.S. Navy was impressed by the design, borrowing the prototype to test out on its carriers. By 1954, the Navy had its own working model of the steam-powered catapult and was soon enough using the ingenious device to launch fighter jets from the decks of its own aircraft carriers.