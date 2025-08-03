USS Enterprise: Why America's Newest Aircraft Carrier Won't Launch For Years

The name "Enterprise" evokes a deep sense of naval pride and accomplishment in the U.S. defense history, and such is the legacy that nine carriers have worn that badge since 1775. The latest in the series is the USS Enterprise (CVN-80), a Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier that officially entered the construction phase in 2019, but has since been beset by a series of delays. As per the latest projections, it will now be delivered in 2030.

"The CVN 80 delivery date shifted from September 2029 to July 2030 due to delays in material availability and industry/supply chain performance," says an unclassified report released by the Department of Defense, which documents the budget estimates allocated to the U.S. Navy for shipbuilding and conversion. The first notable delay was announced last year, when the commissioning date was pushed to September 2029, nearly a year and a half's worth of delay compared to the original target.

The setback was not entirely unexpected. Back in 2023, Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) Chief Chris Kastner told investors that due to component supply and labor shortage issues due to the pandemic, the delivery forecast was pushed by 12 months. In an official statement to Breaking Defense, HII's Newport News Shipbuilding unit added that the structural build of CVN 80 was behind schedule due to delays in the shipment of critical materials. The Navy's budget release confirmed it merely a few months later, pushing the delay from 18 to 26 months.