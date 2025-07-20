Not Days, Not Weeks - Here's How Long It Takes To Refuel An Aircraft Carrier

Refueling an aircraft carrier isn't like pulling up to a gas station. In fact, for nuclear-powered carriers, the process is so involved and intense that it only happens once in the ship's entire 50-year service life. The process is called an RCOH, or Refueling and Complex Overhaul, and it's anything but quick. Depending on the ship's condition and the scope of upgrades, RCOH can stretch out for three to four years — in some cases, even up to six years. This is what happened with the USS George Washington, which carries a crew of 5,980.

But the name "refueling" doesn't really do justice to what's actually going on. Along with replacing the nuclear fuel, the Navy uses this once-in-decades event to completely overhaul the ship from top to bottom. Systems are upgraded, old parts are ripped out and replaced, and nearly every square foot is inspected and repaired. Basically, it's not just maintenance, but a total reboot that costs hundreds of millions of dollars and takes years of planning to pull off. This is just one of many interesting facts you probably didn't know about aircraft carriers.