10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Aircraft Carriers

Aircraft carriers are the modern marvel of naval forces around the world. They are now a way for countries to demonstrate their power and extend their influence across the globe. Truly massive structures, they are the largest ships in a navy and aircraft carriers have the capacity to house dozens of fighter jets. Acting as mobile air bases, they are more important now than ever before, thanks to the growing use of highly advanced fighter jets.

Understanding the true scale of an aircraft carrier is difficult unless you have seen one in person. They are spectacular vessels that inspire awe and terror in equal measure. Yet, most people only see them as floating runways in movies such as "Top Gun," allowing aircraft to take off and land over water.

The truth is that aircraft carriers are much more interesting and have a more complex role than that. Here are some facts about these behemoths of the sea that you probably had no idea about.