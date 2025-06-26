This Is The Oldest American Aircraft Carrier Still In Service

Thinking of the most advanced warships in the U.S. Navy would probably bring an image of something brand new and full of cutting-edge tech. Maybe something that has been recently launched into action. But what if the ship leading the charge has been around for nearly 50 years? The ship we are talking about is the USS Nimitz, also known as the CVN-68, and it's still very much in the game.

It was commissioned back on May 3, 1975, and since then, it has outlasted entire generations of sailors. The aircraft carrier was named after Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, who was a key figure during World War II. Interestingly, it began construction toward the end of the Vietnam War. It ended up being the first of a whole new class of aircraft carriers, replacing older models like the Kitty Hawk and Forrestal classes. And unlike the USS Enterprise, which relied on eight nuclear reactors, the Nimitz only needed two. That freed up space for 90% more aviation fuel and 50% more ordnance. A massive update for the Navy.