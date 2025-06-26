This Is The Oldest American Aircraft Carrier Still In Service
Thinking of the most advanced warships in the U.S. Navy would probably bring an image of something brand new and full of cutting-edge tech. Maybe something that has been recently launched into action. But what if the ship leading the charge has been around for nearly 50 years? The ship we are talking about is the USS Nimitz, also known as the CVN-68, and it's still very much in the game.
It was commissioned back on May 3, 1975, and since then, it has outlasted entire generations of sailors. The aircraft carrier was named after Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, who was a key figure during World War II. Interestingly, it began construction toward the end of the Vietnam War. It ended up being the first of a whole new class of aircraft carriers, replacing older models like the Kitty Hawk and Forrestal classes. And unlike the USS Enterprise, which relied on eight nuclear reactors, the Nimitz only needed two. That freed up space for 90% more aviation fuel and 50% more ordnance. A massive update for the Navy.
A giant aircraft carrier with a high battle record
Now let's talk about its size. The Nimitz is one of the biggest aircraft carriers in the world, with 1,092 feet long, weighing 100,000 tons, and equipped to serve 18,000 meals per day. It even distills 400,000 gallons of water daily. This aircraft carrier has seen its days in wars. The Nimitz has played a major role in U.S. military missions around the world since its very first deployment to the Mediterranean in 1976.
It was part of Operation Eagle Claw during the Iran hostage crisis in 1980. Similarly, it supported strikes in Beirut in 1985 and helped enforce no-fly zones during Desert Storm. It was just the start for the Nimitz, and the ship continued its active role in the 2000s with Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. More recently, it backed missions against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. By 2023, the Nimitz had logged over 350,000 arrested aircraft landings and 250,000 catapult launches. There's no other aircraft carrier with a war experience and a rich history like the Nimitz.
Still holding strong after five decades
You'd think after nearly five decades, the Navy would be ready to retire the USS Nimitz, but not just yet. Over the years, the Nimitz has gone through two major overhauls, in 1983-84 and again from 1998 to 2001, getting key tech upgrades to stay relevant. The giant vessel has moved around too, with five homeport changes so far.
In fact, in June 2025, the USS Nimitz was deployed to the Middle East due to rising tensions between Israel and Iran. As a result, it replaced the Carl Vinson Strike Group. Isn't it remarkable that a ship built in the '70s is still trusted in such risky missions? USS Nimitz's retirement was initially set for 2022. However, it has been extended, and now it's expected to wrap up service around 2026 or 2027, with Newport News, Virginia, likely to be its final stop. But even as it inches toward retirement, the Nimitz is something that no one will ever forget, especially the personnel who were dependent on it.