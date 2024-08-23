How Many People Are On The USS George Washington (CVN 73) & Where's Its Homeport?

The USS George Washington (CVN 73) is the sixth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to serve in the United States Navy. Continuing the proud tradition, the USS George Washington is the fourth Naval vessel to be named after the Founding Father and first President of the United States. The vessel was christened on July 21, 1990, entered active service in July 1992 with a Nimitz-class carrier's lifespan of 50 years, and continues operations more than 30 years after it was initially launched. Like all of the U.S. aircraft carriers, a lot of people work incredibly hard to ensure it remains fully mission capable.

Nimitz-class aircraft carriers all have the same basic configuration, and they've also undergone Refueling and Complex Overhauls (RCOH) to modernize and continue operations. The ship's complement consists of 3,500 ship personnel and an additional 2,480 for its air wing. That's 5,980 personnel working around the clock to keep the USS George Washington in the fight. Of course, the ship cannot be engaged in constant military operations 24/7, and it has a relatively lovely homeport.

Initially, the USS George Washington (CVN 73) aircraft carrier was based out of Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, but that changed in April 2024. The Navy ship relocated to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, replacing the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The move came after the ship completed its midlife RCOH, bringing it up to modern standards and ensuring the U.S. presence in the South Pacific remains uncontested should things heat up with North Korea or China.

