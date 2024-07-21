How Fast Can A US Navy Aircraft Carrier Go?

We don't tend to associate aircraft carriers with speed, and often think of them as slow, lumbering airfields that actual fast things take off from. Were some sort of intramural Navy race held, one might imagine them losing to every other ship. But the average aircraft carrier would fare better than you think, and not just because slow and steady wins the race. The rise of aircraft carriers changed the course of warfare, and while the massive crafts are both designed to park and sustain a heavy military assault for months offshore, as well as move pretty quickly if needed.

Offhand, the specs certainly don't point to speed. According to the Navy, the current Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are around 97,000 tons with a full load, 1,092 feet long, 252 feet wide, and can carry up to several thousand crew members. The carrier can also hold over 65 aircraft, and is propelled through the water using two nuclear reactors. Despite the ships being a small town that somehow floats, they can travel in excess of 30 knots (or 34.5 mph), which may not be faster than your average car, but can absolutely keep up with the rest of the Navy fleet.