This $13 Billion Aircraft Carrier Can't Get One Important Thing To Work

When the world's largest aircraft carrier was first undergoing sea trials, its advanced Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) struggled, which is understandable since it was a new and advanced system for aircraft carriers. Plumbing, on the other hand, the United States Navy has had a handle on for a good while. Until now, it seems. While the USS Gerald R. Ford has been launching fighter jets to assist with operations in the Caribbean, it has been suffering a series of mishaps with its toilet.

The carrier has a crew of 4,600, which is a lot of individuals in one place not to have a working plumbing system. NPR submitted a FOIA request and received documents that showed the crew has been trying to manage this issue since 2023. The bulk of the problem has been from the Vacuum Collection, Holding and Transfer (VCHT) system. The VCHT system is identical to that used in the cruise ship industry, but the rest of the carrier's plumbing is more complex than that of a cruise ship.

One document the publication received states, "Every day that the entire crew is present on the ship, a trouble call has been made for ship's force personnel to repair or unclog a portion of the VCHT system, since June 2023." For more than two years, the most advanced aircraft carrier in the world has requested help 42 times for its toilets, with 32 of those calls taking place in 2025.