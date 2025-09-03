The WWII German U-Boat That Was Sunk By A Malfunctioning Toilet

Accidents involving toilets typically only involve personal embarrassment, and rarely are they the cause behind the sinking of a specialized hunter-killer submarine. That's precisely what happened, however, to German Type-VIIC U-boat U-1206 on April 14, 1945. That day, the vessel apparently sank due to a trip to the lavatory by none other than the ship's commander himself, Captain Karl-Adolf Schlitt. Yes, that was his actual name. Yes, it is ridiculously easy to misread, given the circumstances.

Schlitt sat down at the lavatory, confident that German engineering would've solved the basic dilemma of waste elimination. However, Germany's wartime engineers had found a way to complicate something we all take for granted, and installed a fancy "high-tech" toilet into the submarine – more on that later. When he got up, he likely experienced a moment of shock, panic, and humiliation when he tried to flush the toilet himself and realized that he didn't actually know how to do so.

The common version of the story is that he ended up calling in an engineer to operate the toilet for him. Unfortunately, the engineer also didn't understand what the problem was, because he operated the wrong valve. This sent seawater gushing into the room and flooded the battery compartment below decks. The seawater caused the batteries to release lethal amounts of chlorine gas, forcing the sub to surface off the coast of Scotland, where it was eventually scuttled. Let's take a deep dive into one of the most bizarre U-Boat (which is short for unterseeboot) sinkings of all time.