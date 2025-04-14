Why Were Many World War 2 Submarines Shaped Like Boats?

Submarines were key for Allied and Axis forces throughout World War II. At the war's onset, Germany's fleet of U-boat submarines created a distinct advantage for the Nazi's Kriegsmarine.According to the U.S. National Park Service, German submarines sank roughly 3,000 Allied vessels throughout the conflict, playing a key role in disrupting Allied supply chains — downing 16,000 tons of merchant shipping. For the United States, submarines were one of its key strategic advantages in the Pacific. During the war, U.S. subs sank over one-quarter of Japan's entire fleet, despite constituting only 2% of the American navy.

Despite their significance, history buffs are often surprised when they research old pictures of these legendary World War II submarines. To most, submarines of the era closely resemble surface ships more than submergence vessels. So why do World War II submarines resemble boats? The reason all goes back to oxygen. At the time, submarines were powered by diesel-electric engines, which needed substantial amounts of oxygen to charge the batteries of their generators.

Take, for example, America's Gato-class submarine, which sported an extremely long hull and several sail and mast structures. For most casual observers, the vessel could be mistaken for a cruiser or battleship of its era. In fact, it wasn't until the decade after WWII that submarines began to look and operate like modern-day divers.

