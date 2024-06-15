The Incredible Story Of The U-505 Submarine (And Where It Is Today)

The Kriegsmarine and its U-boats famously caused unprecedented damage and disruption to Allied shipping during the early years of World War II. Their well-guided torpedoes ripped holes in the sides of merchant ships, starting fires and explosions that would often sink the ships completely and leave them as shipwrecks on the ocean floor. As for the crews, the survivors were few.

That's why it was so important for the Allies to learn about the U-boats and their technology, and train soldiers to deal with them as efficiently as possible. They tried forming convoys of merchant ships escorted by escort carriers and destroyers—this helped when it was just one U-boat against a convoy of up to 200 ships. But the Germans countered by forming Wolfpacks—groups of more than 40 U-boats that could wreak havoc even on the largest convoys.

In desperate need of a new tactic, the U.S. Navy created anti-submarine escort ships and had them work in units called Hunter-Killer Task Groups. Made up of a lead anti-submarine escort carrier and multiple destroyer escorts, these groups roamed the water hunting for U-boats. One special Hunter-Killer Task Group even managed to capture a submarine—the U-505.