What Does The 'U' In U-Boat Stand For And How Many Of Them Are Left?

One of the deadliest military machines of World War II was the infamous German U-boat. While most people know a little about U-boats and are more than aware that they're submarines, one thing that's not immediately clear is why they aren't simply called German submarines. U-boats have been around since 1906, when the U-1 was first commissioned by the Imperial German Navy. By the time World War I crept around, the U-1 was already obsolete, but later models participated in the conflict.

Advertisement

U-boats served throughout WWI, targeting all manner of ships in the Atlantic, but it was during World War II that they made the most difference. During the Battle of the Atlantic, German U-boats terrorized civilian and military shipping across the ocean, causing widespread death and destruction. The U.S. Navy considers "Das Boot" the most accurate submarine movie ever made, and it's about the U-96, which served during the Battle of the Atlantic in WWII.

Still, what does the U stand for, and why don't people call U-boats submarines? The answer is actually pretty simple — language. In German, or Deutsch, as it's called in Deutschland (modern Germany), a submarine is called an unterseeboot, which directly translates into English as under-sea boat. The word breaks out as follows: unter = under, see = sea, and boot = boat. Once you break it out, it makes sense, and U-boat is simply a shortened version of the German word, though in Deutsch, they're referred to as U-Boot. Sadly, very few remain today.

Advertisement