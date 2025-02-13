WW1 Submarines: What Were They Used For And Do Any Still Exist?

Typically, when people think of submarine warfare, they probably recall the deadly U-boats of World War II. While that conflict saw widespread use of submarines, it was hardly the first to utilize the silent vessels. In fact, the first use of a submarine in combat occurred in 1776 during the War for American Independence. Granted, it was rudimentary and wasn't successful, but it demonstrated the viability of the technology.

There were many submarines navigating the depths before the 1900s, but their first significant impact on a conflict came during World War I. Submarines made up relatively small portions of each combatant's total fleet during WWI, but that didn't make them any less useful or deadly. Initially, nations followed the naval tradition of warning merchant ships and sparing the crew before an attack. Germany changed the tactic during WWI via unrestricted submarine warfare, which meant that German U-boats could attack without warning any vessel it came across.

Germany sank the civilian vessel, RMS Lusitania, in an act of unrestricted submarine warfare, which helped draw the U.S. into the conflict. Still, Germany wasn't the only nation to use submarines during WWI, joining Italy, the U.S., the United Kingdom, and others. When the war began, no nation had a viable strategy for effectively employing submarines in warfare, but that changed as the war raged on. The submarines of WWI impacted the development and use of the boats in WWII, and only a handful remain that people can visit in museums around the world.

