11 Of The Most Historically Significant Submarines In Military History

"The only thing that ever really frightened me during the war was the U-boat peril," admitted Winston Churchill at the close of the world's most deadly conflict. Not the Blitz bombing campaign, not the Nazis occupying nearby France, but silent, lurking German submarines. 2,937 ships were sunk by German U-Boats during WW2 — per the Sunken Ships of the Second World War – and that statistic doesn't account for ships sunk by Allied submarines, nor the many, many ships sunk during World War I's unrestricted submarine warfare.

"Submarines are the Apex predators of maritime conflict," says James Goldrick, veteran and historian. They're terrifyingly difficult to detect and hunt down, which allows them to sneak past entire blockades, perform reconnaissance deep in enemy waters, lay sabotage, and then strike with decisive power without giving any warning — and they only got more fearful later on when they started carrying nuclear missiles.

The psychology at play above and below the water makes for some of history's most fascinating moments. Submarines have redefined warfare many times, ended wars, and even brought the entire world dangerously close to the brink. Today we look at 11 submarines that stick out on the historical record.

