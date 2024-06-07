Japan's Midget Submarines Of World War II: Pearl Harbor And Beyond

The Japanese transported five midget submarines for the attack aboard I-type submarines. Deployed the night before the air attack from seven miles away, these craft made for the mouth of Pearl Harbor. They were intended to fire torpedoes during the air assault, then dive and head back out of the harbor to rendezvous with the transport submarines.

However, the mission went off the rails. The destroyer U.S.S. Ward spotted the periscope of one of the submarines and began firing on it at 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941. The Ward crew reported, "We have dropped depth charges upon sub operating in defensive area." A second submarine was sunk in the harbor by U.S.S. Monaghan while a third was captured the following day never having made it into the harbor. The remaining two disappeared during the attack with one of these having yet to be found.

Midget submarines served as part of the Imperial Japanese Navy throughout the war, seeing action far beyond Pearl Harbor. In fact, the Type A (50 were built during the war) was deployed to Sydney, Diego Suarez, the Aleutian Islands, and Guadalcanal. The Japanese at Guadalcanal used the midget submarines as a way to disrupt the Marines' supply ships since the use of its larger submarine fleet was not possible due to strong anti-submarine measures. The results were mixed. One submarine torpedoed the U.S.S. Majaba only to be chased off and eventually beached, with its two-man crew being the first to return alive. Subsequent midget attacks followed with some mechanical issues while others did score hits, including on the U.S.S. Alchiba. The Japanese continued attacking American forces at Guadalcanal right up until December 12, 1942.