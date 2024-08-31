US Navy Submarines: What Does 'SLBM' Stand For?

SLBMs, short for Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile, have been a cornerstone of America's strategic deterrence since the 1960s. They serve as part of America's nuclear triad, ensuring the country always has defensive measures against nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Navy currently arms its SSBNs (ship, submersible, ballistic, nuclear) with Lockheed Martin's Trident II D5 LE missiles. The weapons manufacturer first delivered the Trident II in 1990 to the U.S. Navy for its Ohio-class submarines as well as the British Royal Navy's Vanguard-class sub. It's a particularly intimidating missile that's 44 feet long, 83 inches in diameter, weighs 130,000 lbs., and has a 4,000 nautical mile range. Moreover, each missile can house multiple W76-0/1/2 and W88 nuclear warheads. They sit aboard as the best unused weapon in the U.S. arsenal that silently stalks the world's oceans.

The first ballistic missile used by the U.S. Navy was the Polaris (A1) missile. It could only carry one nuclear warhead and had a fraction of the range that the Trident II has; 1,200 nautical miles. The second generation Polaris (A2) also only carried a single nuclear warhead, but it had an improved range of 1,700 nautical miles. The third generation Polaris missile (A3) had the biggest upgrade with the ability to carry three W-58 nuclear warheads and travel up to 2,500 nautical miles. Lockheed developed the Polaris's successor — the Poseidon missile — improving its capability. This missile weighed nearly twice the amount of Polaris (A3), could travel roughly 3,300 nautical miles, and was armed with 14 nuclear warheads.

