The WWII Device That Had A Bigger Impact Than Any Gun Or Vehicle

Contrary to what its capitalized name may imply, SIGABA is not an acronym, but rather more of a portmanteau. The "SIG," comes from "Signalis Intelligence," a series of covert communication devices. Each of these devices was assigned a random mix of letters to make them more difficult to recognize. The "ABA" in SIGABA is meaningless by design.

The SIGABA devices were enciphering and deciphering terminals, similar to the Enigma machines. Both devices worked on a similar principle — a message would be typed in on the keypad, which in turn would fire off electrical signals to a series of rotors.

These rotors would rotate at randomly-set intervals, jumbling the letters and numbers of the message into a cipher, which would then be deployed via radio. When the message was received, it would be fed into another machine of the same model, deciphering it back into plain language.

The difference between the Enigma machine and SIGABA is that the Enigma machine only had three rotors to randomize its messages. SIGABA, on the other hand, had a whopping 15 rotors, all but guaranteeing that no two messages would ever look the same. Unlike the Enigma, the code of which could be cracked with enough brute force, it's virtually impossible for a human mind to crack SIGABA's code.