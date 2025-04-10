According To The U.S. Navy, This Is The Most Accurate Submarine Movie Ever Made

Submarines have been an important aspect of naval warfare for a long time, as the history of subs sets them firmly in the past. Still, it was during the 20th century that things began to change, and as technology improved, submarines became increasingly more essential to naval warfare operations. Outside the military, there's plenty of fascination with the undersea boats, and the first one to appear in cinema was the Nautilus in the 1916 silent film adaptation of Jules Verne's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."

That film was entirely fictitious, as many are, but there have been plenty of realistic submarine movies released in the century since. Deep-diving military submarines are incredibly impressive pieces of military hardware, and some of the most advanced warships of all time have served beneath the waves. Movies like "The Hunt for Red October" and "Crimson Tide" are exceptional submarine films. Still, they're not necessarily the most accurate, according to some of the highest-ranking sailors to serve in the United States Navy.

In 2019, the U.S. Naval Institute asked several captains, admirals, enlisted personnel, and others what they believed was the most realistic submarine movie ever made. Seeing as the officers who participated have real-world experience serving aboard and commanding U.S. Navy submarines, their opinions carry weight. While many submarine films were covered, the consensus among them all is that writer-director Wolfgang Peterson's 1981 film "Das Boot" is the most accurate submarine movie ever made.

