How Deep Can A Military Submarine Go?

The world was gripped by horror in 2023 as the OceanGate submarine met its tragic fate. The submersible, per CBC, was designed to reach dizzying depths of up to — or rather down to — 4,000 meters. Its target destination, the wreckage of the lost ocean liner Titanic, lies approximately 3,800 meters deep in the Atlantic. Though a specialized vessel in itself, it may make you wonder just how deep military submarines can penetrate in comparison.

Advertisement

The U.S. Navy reports that it boasts four submarines equipped with guided missiles, 14 with ballistic missiles, and 53 attack subs. These vessels, of course, are not all uniform, being built with different specifications capabilities and equipped with arsenals to suit their unique missions. Due to the classified nature of military intelligence, however, there isn't a definitive answer to the fascinating question of how deep a military submarine can go.

What we can see, however, is the available information relating to a selection of such vessels from around the world, and what's known of the technology that allows them to reach those depths. We'll also explore the capabilities of submersibles, similar yet distinctly different machines to submarines.

Advertisement