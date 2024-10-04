What Went Wrong In OceanGate's Titan Sub Disaster: 10 Coast Guard Hearing Revelations

Shipwrecks attract the curious like morbid magnets drawing in iron filings. Places of tragedy and bravery, the lore of seafaring is rife with infamous wrecks that litter the ocean floor. Seldom does a ship slip beneath the water that it does not become part of the storied lore of seafaring.

There is perhaps no more famous wreck in the Western world than the HMS Titanic, the great "unsinkable" passenger liner that slipped beneath the icy waters of the North Atlantic on April 14, 1912. Since the wreck's discovery in September 1985, scientists have endeavored to conduct research, including mapping the site with sonar imaging. But the discovery also prompted the genesis of a niche tourism reserved for the ultra-wealthy: deep-sea dives to visit the ill-fated ship.

On June 18, 2023, the OceanGate Titan deep-sea submersible added a tragic chapter to Titanic's history when it imploded on its way to the ocean floor, instantly killing all five people aboard, including the sub's builder and founder of OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

Fifteen months have passed since the disaster, and while questions will forever remain, the Coast Guard recently concluded an official hearing. We cut through the noise and speculation to examine ten Coast Guard determinations that show exactly why the Titan sub was doomed to fail and how a repeat might be avoided.