Billionaire's Planned Titanic Trip Proves We've Learned Nothing From The Titan Sub

On June 18, 2023, five individuals lost their lives trying to do something fewer than 250 people have done: Visit the Titanic wreckage. It was a tragic incident that largely happened because safety was thrown to the wind. That hasn't stopped other deep-sea explorers from attempting the same endeavor. After all, filmmaker James Cameron has made the trek 33 times and even traveled as deep as the Mariana Trench, the deepest point on Earth at 35,756 feet. Triton Submarines isn't viewing OceanGate's failure as a sign to stop, but rather to persist.

Billionaire Larry Connor contacted Triton's CEO not long after the OceanGate incident and got started on plans to build a submersible that can safely make it to the Titanic in an attempt to prove to the world that there's nothing to worry about. As CNN reports, Connor called Triton only days after the incident, which many could interpret as a lack of concern or respect for those who perished in the Titan incident. Connor claims that he wants to prove to the world that traveling as deep as the Titanic in a well constructed submersible is safe, but is that really the lesson that needs to be taught?

There's a certain amount of respect people need to show the ocean, and nature in general. It doesn't care if you have a family or want to set a new world record. Nature will behave how it behaves. More importantly, not everybody can afford a safe trip down to the Titanic.