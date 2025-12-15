All About The World's Largest Aircraft Carrier (And How Many Planes It Can Hold)

Since 1911, when Eugene Burton Ely, the renowned American aviator, became the first person to take off from and land on a naval vessel, the use of aircraft carriers in naval warfare has become much more organized and mainstream. Today, the largest aircraft carrier in the world, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), is 1,100 feet long, weighs over 100,000 tons, and can carry more than 75 aircraft at a time.

The ship carries a wide range of aircraft, including a squadron of F/A-18F Super Hornet two-seat fighters and three squadrons of F/A-18E Super Hornet single-seat fighters. While the Ford cannot currently operate the latest fifth-generation fighters, the F-35C, reports suggest that it will eventually be retrofitted to handle the technology and intelligence these modern aircraft demand.

The USS Gerald R. Ford is the first and only operating carrier of its kind, but other Ford-class carriers, the USS Enterprise and the USS John F. Kennedy, are being constructed at the time of this writing. The Ford's manufacturer, Huntington Ingalls, projects that the ship will save the US Navy up to $4 billion. The Ford-class carriers were created to support and ultimately replace the Nimitz carriers that will begin retiring in 2026.