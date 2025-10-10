The US Navy's Next Nuclear Supercarrier Just Took A Big Leap Forward

U.S. Navy aircraft carriers with the CVN designation have been a cornerstone of the country's defense strategy ever since the Cold War. Like all military technology, these kinds of vessels have continued to advance and evolve over time. There are currently 10 of these Nimitz-class carriers in commission, but these older ships are reaching the end of their life cycle. The oldest nuclear flattop on the water, the USS Nimitz, is scheduled to be retired in the next year, and a new carrier will have to leave its shipyard and take the place of its aging predecessor.

The military is now working on launching the next generation of carriers, which have been dubbed the Ford Class. This has been a long and arduous process. The first of these ships, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is currently considered the most advanced aircraft carrier in the world. It took a full 12 years to assemble, but it is now finally fully operational and being used for active service in the Mediterranean Sea. The second Ford-class ship, the USS John F. Kennedy, has experienced some delays due to pandemic-related issues that limited access to materials, but it's close to being finished. In early October 2025, it took a big leap forward when it performed its first nuclear propulsion tests in the James River in Virginia.