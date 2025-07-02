What Does The 'CVN' Designation Mean For US Navy Aircraft Carriers?

The very first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to serve the United States Navy was the USS Enterprise, designation CVN-65, which was commissioned for the Navy's use in 1961. Rather than a traditional fuel-burning engine, aircraft carriers of this nature are equipped with an internal nuclear power plant. Much like a land-based nuclear plant, the one on a carrier continuously splits atoms within its chamber, which generates an immense level of energy. This energy leaves the chamber as heat, which is then converted into pressurized steam. That steam powers the vessel's propulsion and electrical generation turbines, which both propel the ship forward through the water and provide power for the vessel's many tools and amenities.

Prior to implementation of the CVN designation, aircraft carriers powered by traditional means were given a designation of just CV. Interestingly, there does not appear to be a single accepted meaning for either CV or CVN. Some believe that CV is meant to stand for "Carrier Vessel," with the additional N standing for "Nuclear." While the C's meaning is fairly consistent, the confusing part is the V, which some believe actually stands for the French word "voler," or "to fly." In other words, the "C" is the ship, the "V" refers to the aircraft it carries, and the "N" is the nuclear power.