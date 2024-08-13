Where Is The USS Abraham Lincoln's Homeport & How Many People Are Usually On Board?

Since its deployment over 30 years ago, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) has traveled much of the globe, having transited from the Atlantic to the Pacific around South America and patrolled the waters of the Western Pacific, South China Sea, and Persian Gulf. When the ship isn't at sea — such as when it recently went under some crew-focused renovations — the USS Abraham Lincoln is typically moored in its homeport of San Diego.

Advertisement

Specifically, the USS Abraham Lincoln is stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, which covers 2,800 acres and is one of eight naval installations that make up the larger Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. The station has been in service since 1917 and is officially recognized as the "Birthplace of Naval Aviation." It's been the site of many historic moments, including the launch of Charles Lindbergh's The Spirit of St. Louis. The Lincoln is currently one of three American aircraft carriers that call North Island home, along with the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which sails as part of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is the flagship of the U.S. Navy's Carrier Strike Group 3, which is currently commanded by Rear Admiral Adan G. Cruz and includes heavily armed ships like the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, as well as Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9. The USS Abraham Lincoln alone has a large crew that consists of 5,500 members, currently led by its Commanding Officer, Captain Pete "Repete" Riebe. As a floating airbase, nearly half of the carrier's crew are aircrew. If the ship needs to be crewed to full capacity, it can accommodate 2,480 aircrew and 3,200 sailors for a total of 5,680 people.

Advertisement