Which Is The Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier In The World?

It's safe to say that nearly aircraft carrier in operation today is inherently advanced. We're long past the days when wooden platforms were strapped to the tops of ships so a nervous pilot could somehow land. Today most carriers are floating airbases that can often circumnavigate the globe without refueling, which as a base level of technology, is pretty advanced. But even among them, the USS Gerald Ford is by far the most technologically advanced aircraft carrier around. And it better be, because it cost $13 billion.

Commissioned in 2017, it's the first of the new Ford-class carriers intended to gradually phase out the Nimitz carriers that have been serving the U.S. for decades. Upon first glance, it would be difficult to tell the difference between the two classes of carriers. They both use two nuclear reactors and can reach the same speeds (of around 30 knots), but you'd notice about 30 more aircraft on the Ford, and possibly a bit fewer personnel, due to the more advanced systems. Those systems are where the true differences are.