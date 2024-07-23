The World's First Purpose-Built Aircraft Carrier, The Japanese Hosho

When you're a country looking to project air power worldwide, it's a bit difficult to do without an aircraft carrier. Fuel is limited, airbases are difficult to construct and maintain, and it often takes a while to get to your enemy. So, with the advent of fighter planes during World War 1, there came a need for some sort of floating airbase to carry them a little closer to their desired targets. While early incarnations of the carrier came in fits and starts, the first purpose-built aircraft carrier was the Japanese Hosho, commissioned in 1922 and a ship that survived every conflict it participated in.

There's a reason the term purpose-built is a necessary qualification here, as the global thrust toward aircraft carrier technology saw a few different versions before the Hosho was put out to sea. If we're really being technical about it, the actual first ship to launch a type of aircraft was the SMS Vulcano, an Austro-Hungarian vessel that lobbed unmanned incendiary balloons at Venice during a rebellion in 1848. But what we know as aircraft carriers remained decades away.

[Featured image by Public Doman via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled ]