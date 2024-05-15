Why Were There Aircraft Carriers In The Great Lakes During World War II?

The weather was a comfortable 73 degrees Fahrenheit the morning of Sunday, December 7, 1941, on the island of Oahu. Light cloud cover and a northeast wind of 21 mph made for a calm, leisurely day for the sailors, marines, and civilians that were there. The calm would be shattered at 7:55 a.m. that morning when the first wave of Japanese air craft, led by Captain Mitsuo Fuchida, attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor. The attack consisted of 353 aircraft, including torpedo planes, bombers, and fighters, and lasted for only one hour and fifteen minutes. The damage done in that time was devastating.

The U.S. incurred 3,435 casualties (military and civilian), lost or had damage to 188 planes, 8 battleships (the USS Arizona alone accounted for half of the dead), 3 light cruisers, and 4 other vessels. The Japanese failed to take out the three aircraft carriers of the U.S. Pacific fleet however, as they were out to sea. This would come back to haunt them. But the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entry into World War II posed a problem: where to train new pilots, as both the east and west coasts seemed susceptible to enemy attack. The answer came in the form of the Inland seas of America, better known as the Great Lakes.