All About The Grumman F7F Tigercat

The name Grumman is rightly famous in the world of aviation. For starters, the company developed the iconic Grumman Lunar Module LM-13, one of which, proudly dubbed Eagle, performed the most astonishing duty any machine had ever performed during the first Moon landing. Now known as Northrop Grumman after a 1994 merger, the international powerhouse collaborated on the James Webb Space Telescope, and has a long history in developing aircraft that fly a little closer to home too.

Grumman's F7F Tigercat is one of their more notable planes. It was a potent example of the sophisticated weapons technology that the ongoing horror of World War II forced from nations worldwide. Unfortunately for the model, though, it was also a victim of the swift progress of that technology, never getting to be unleashed when it was at its most relevant and threatening.

This is the history of the F7F Hellcat, and an introduction to its strengths, weaknesses, and overall place in Grumman's story.