Here's How Aircraft Carriers Stay Afloat With All That Weight

If you take a chunk of steel and throw it in some water, you may notice it sinks pretty quickly. So how does an aircraft carrier, which is made from around 100,000 tons of steel, stay afloat? The simple answer is, it uses the same principles as any other boat to stay above the waves.

Engineers not only design the large vessels to float, but do it so well that they can be near impossible to sink through conventional means. You can hit one with missiles and mines, and it still won't vanish beneath the surface. But that's if you can even score a direct hit on one, as we know now that carriers never go it alone. The large vessels often form part of a larger strike group and have other ships escorting them and intercepting threats, as well as aircraft that can take to the skies.

Carriers certainly serve other functions alongside not sinking. They serve as a command center during a naval operation or a land operation reasonably near to the coast, a mobile air base, and home to thousands of naval personnel. They can also stay at sea for a very long time, with food airlifted aboard and fuel not being a problem for nuclear vessels. Even diesel-powered carriers can go a long time without refueling. But those are all more complex features of aircraft carriers. Here are the details behind the most basic function: how it floats.