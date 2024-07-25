What Fleet Is The USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier A Part Of & How Many Jets Can It Hold?
The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is the Navy's fourth Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier, and, as of January 2024, it sails as part of 7th Fleet. In the U.S. Navy, there are seven numbered fleets that operate all around the world. As far as numbered fleets go, there are the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, and 10th Fleets. Some have been deactivated or absorbed by a different fleet, hence the missing numbers. More than 27,000 sailors and Marines fall under the command of the 7th Fleet – 5,500 of which are aboard the Roosevelt — making it the largest in the U.S. Navy.
Not only does the 7th Fleet command the most personnel, it also operates across nearly 50 million square miles of ocean. It sails anywhere from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border as well as far north as the Arctic Ocean and all the way down to Antarctica. The USS Theodore Roosevelt has served around the world that fall under different fleet areas of operations, including the third fleet.
In June 2024, the Roosevelt arrived in South Korea, where it conducted a number of exercises there and with Japan. These drills did more than prepare the three nations for jointly working together. They also served as a show of force to the leaders of Russia and North Korea, who met in Pyongyang to strengthen their own alliance. The Roosevelt's next destination is the Red Sea, where it will support allied forces.
What about all the aircraft it holds?
The U.S. Navy said it best when describing the USS Theodore Roosevelt as offering, "4.5 acres of sovereign U.S. territory and 97,000 tons of diplomacy." Along with crewing 5,500 sailors, the Roosevelt also carries more than 60 aircraft. Among these are the F/A-18 Super Hornet, one of the fighter jets featured in "Top Gun," the E-2 Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhounds, and a couple Sea Hawk helicopters, all comprising different strategic squadrons with unique goals. The Greyhounds are currently replacing CV-22B Osprey to fulfill the carrier onboard delivery mission after a crash in November 2023.
The Roosevelt is an intimidating presence on its own, but the Super Hornets, while not as advanced as the standout F-35 Lightning II, add to its intimidation factor. When the Roosevelt was part of the third fleet in 2021, the Super Hornets made up four different strike fighter squadrons known as the Tomcatters (VFA 31), the Golden Warriors (VFA 87), the Blue Diamonds (VFA 146), and the Black Knights (VFA 154). The Roosevelt also utilizes the EA-18G Growler as part of an electronic attack squadron known as the Gray Wolves (VAQ 142). The Growler is a variant of the Super Hornet that's meant to provide electronic protection to its allies, including jamming enemy electrical instruments.
Why the Roosevelt switched fleets
Just like troops in the military, Navy vessels have to go wherever they're needed. And while America's Navy has 11 nuclear aircraft carriers, they're not all deployed simultaneously. Roughly five or six might operate at any given time due to the others needing repairs, refits, or refueling. From a certain point of view, there's a shortage of carriers. That might be a bit hyperbolic, considering the U.S. has more carriers at sea than any other country. Nevertheless, they can't be everywhere at once. The USS Theodore Roosevelt might be part of the 7th Fleet for now, but it's badly needed in the 5th Fleet's area of operation, which is around the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean.
The Roosevelt's mission in the Red Sea will be to deter Iranian-backed Houthis, who continue to attack shipping lanes in the area, and they're going as far as to say that they will sink the Roosevelt. Prior to the Roosevelt arriving, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) was performing the same role. The Roosevelt is expected to remain in the Red Sea until near the end of summer when it's relieved by the USS Harry Truman (CVN-75).