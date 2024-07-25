What Fleet Is The USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier A Part Of & How Many Jets Can It Hold?

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is the Navy's fourth Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier, and, as of January 2024, it sails as part of 7th Fleet. In the U.S. Navy, there are seven numbered fleets that operate all around the world. As far as numbered fleets go, there are the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, and 10th Fleets. Some have been deactivated or absorbed by a different fleet, hence the missing numbers. More than 27,000 sailors and Marines fall under the command of the 7th Fleet – 5,500 of which are aboard the Roosevelt — making it the largest in the U.S. Navy.

Not only does the 7th Fleet command the most personnel, it also operates across nearly 50 million square miles of ocean. It sails anywhere from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border as well as far north as the Arctic Ocean and all the way down to Antarctica. The USS Theodore Roosevelt has served around the world that fall under different fleet areas of operations, including the third fleet.

In June 2024, the Roosevelt arrived in South Korea, where it conducted a number of exercises there and with Japan. These drills did more than prepare the three nations for jointly working together. They also served as a show of force to the leaders of Russia and North Korea, who met in Pyongyang to strengthen their own alliance. The Roosevelt's next destination is the Red Sea, where it will support allied forces.