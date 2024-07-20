Everything You Need To Know About USS Enterprise, America's First Nuclear-Powered Carrier

Even though aircraft carriers have been around for decades, many can't help but marvel at the unimaginable vastness of the vessels. They are floating military cities that can park off the coast of enemy territory and help change the course of a war with relentless payloads, and yet are swift enough to circumnavigate the globe for extended periods of time without needing to stop to refuel. Perhaps no carrier embodies this more than the USS Enterprise. As America's first nuclear-powered carrier, the USS Enterprise (CVN-65) seemed to set the mold for all carriers that came after it with a legacy and durability that spanned multiple decades.

It played a pivotal role in nearly every major U.S. wartime effort for the past 50 years, including participating in the blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis, air operations off Vietnam, as well as some of the first air missions in Afghanistan. But its sheer magnitude is what people tend to notice offhand.