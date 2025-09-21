The USS Nimitz's Retirement Marks The End Of The World's Most Iconic Carrier

It may be impossible to overstate just how much the introduction of the aircraft carrier changed the face of warfare. From the pivotal Battle of Midway in 1942, through the rest of World War II and in the 80 years that have followed, the aircraft carrier took naval warfare into a new direction. When it comes to individual carriers, there are few more influential or iconic than the USS Nimitz (CVN-68).

The Nimitz isn't just deserving of a spot among the world's greatest aircraft carriers, it's one of the most important warships of all time. But as the oldest American aircraft carrier still in service, the Nimitz's long and storied career is nearing its end, with her decommissioning scheduled to take place in 2026.

The USS Nimitz and the rest of the nuclear-powered Nimitz-class carriers that followed it would help usher in a new era of global reach and power for the U.S. Navy. The Nimitz's 50-plus-year service history includes action in combat theaters across the world, from the Iran Hostage Crisis of 1979 and 1980 to its most recent support role in the 2025 Iran-Israel War.