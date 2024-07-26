10 Movies That Filmed Scenes On Aircraft Carriers

Any action film that features naval forces or fighter jets striking at enemies over sea will invariably also involve an aircraft carrier. These massive vessels act as floating runways, allowing a variety of aircraft to take-off and land without the need for a traditional base. They have become an essential part of militaries around the world and can often be seen in war movies as a result, with dramatic footage depicting fighter jets and bombers launching into the air becoming something of a staple of the genre.

Of course, the sheer size of these ships makes it impractical to build sets to replicate them. The biggest aircraft carriers can be over a thousand feet long and displace more than 100,000 tons when fully loaded. Sometimes it is easier and cheaper to use a real-life aircraft carrier for filming. Fortunately for movie studios, the U.S. Navy and other military forces from across the globe are willing to allow directors to shoot movie scenes on their ships in exchange for financial compensation and exposure.

Here are some of the Hollywood films that have filmed scenes aboard aircraft carriers, capturing footage directly at sea.