Why Time Travel Is Already Possible, According To NASA

Many of us have seen science fiction or fantasy movies, or read novels that feature time travel. One of the most famous of these is the "Back to the Future" trilogy from the '80s which starred Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown. In the trilogy, Doc Brown hilariously turns a DMC DeLorean into a time-traveling machine that brings him and his compatriot on adventures through time. The concept of time travel has wide appeal in popular culture as, let's face it, who wouldn't want to be able to travel into the past or the future?

The reality, however, is somewhat more mundane. While we can't necessarily time travel in the way we imagine, powerful telescopes like the Hubble space telescope do actually let us look back in time to how the universe once was. It might not be as exciting as traveling through time in a DeLorean, but it is certainly the next best thing. For example, early this month, astronomers announced that they had observed a star, (dubbed Earendel), that existed as little as 900 million years after the Big Bang.

This star is believed to be one of the earliest stars in existence and is thought to have died in a fiery explosion 13 billion years ago. However, because the light from Earendal has taken over 13 billion years to reach the Hubble telescope, we have effectively been able to look back in time to what Earendel looked like before it exploded.