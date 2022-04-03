The Farthest Star Was Just Discovered, Formed Nearly 13 Billion Years Ago

NASA has announced that the Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the farthest star ever discovered. Because Hubble is sensitive enough to detect light that has traveled through space for billions of years, it is able to see what the universe and objects in it looked like eons ago. In this instance, the telescope captured a star that existed as early as 900 million years after the universe-creating Big Bang; it was uncovered through a detailed analysis of images by astronomer Brian Welch and his team who had been examining the star's home called the Sunrise Arc galaxy.

Dubbed Earendel by Welch, which means "morning star" in Old English, the newly discovered star is some 12.9 billion years old. This means it has taken that long for the light we see today to reach us. The previous record-holder for the farthest star ever discovered, also spotted by Hubble, was the MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1, situated around 9 billion light-years from Earth and formed around 4.4 billion years after the Big Bang. Stars have not always been made from exactly the same gaseous materials and typically come in one of three generations known as Population 1 (like our sun), Population 2, and Population 3.