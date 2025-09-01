Who Was Nimitz & Why Is An American Aircraft Carrier Named After Him?

The United States Navy welcomed the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) aircraft carrier as the lead ship in its class on May 3, 1975. Like all Navy vessels, the carrier was named after a significant person and the Nimitz was given its name in honor of Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz. As of 2025, the USS Nimitz is the oldest American aircraft carrier still in service and has a distinguished record.

Nimitz was the U.S. Navy's third Fleet Admiral. His combat record through World War II makes him one of the service's most important commanders of the entire conflict. Nimitz served as the Pacific Fleet commander and was instrumental in the Allies' victory over Imperial Japan during a time when naval assets were severely constrained. Following the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, it was Nimitz who realigned the fleet's forces, focusing on aircraft carriers and a dense concentration of forces over battleships, all of which were sunk or severely damaged in the attack.

His influence on carrier operations made Nimitz the ideal candidate to be honored with a new class of flat tops and 10 Nimitz-class carriers were put into service. While the Navy began retiring these aircraft carriers with the more advanced Gerald R. Ford-class ships, most Nimitz-class vessels will remain in service for several years. The USS Nimitz is scheduled for decommissioning in 2026. Here's how one of the most influential sailors in U.S. history became the namesake of this storied watercraft and the nine that followed.